Arran tenants to get winter support from Trust

By Colin Smeeton

Arran’s largest social landlord, Trust, has secured £120,000 funding to provide tenants on Arran with much-needed support this winter during the cost of living crisis.

The funding will be used to supply energy efficient measures, such as small appliances and essential warmth items, for social housing tenants. This includes the distribution of heated blankets, duvets, slow cookers and air fryers.





The products Trust will provide to its customers will contribute to mitigating the negative impacts of the combined energy crisis and cost of living crisis.

The provision of air fryers and slow cookers will help provide energy efficiency savings for tenants. These products also promote healthier eating, while slow cookers reduce the need for cooking oils and pans.

High tog winter duvets will have the most benefit for households that are forced to keep the heating off or very low overnight to save money. Heated throws will also be a cost-effective alternative to keeping warm where central heating is kept off or low.

The funding has been secured from the Social Housing Fuel Support Fund which is provided by the Scottish government and is managed and administered by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations.





It aims to provide practical support to social landlords’ tenants to mitigate fuel poverty and to help them to manage, or reduce, their fuel costs.

Gillian McCusker, Trust head of customer experience, said: “We recognise these continue to be difficult times for our customers, so we were delighted to recently receive funding from the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations to support the delivery of energy efficient measures including small appliances and essential warmth items. This funding will allow us to provide vital support to our customers over the coming winter months.”