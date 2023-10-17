Storm Babet set to hit as Met Office issues fresh weather warning for west coast

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for a stretch of Scotland’s west coast as Storm Babet sweeps in.

The front is set to arrive late on Wednesday before developing over Thursday as heavy and, in places, disruptive rainfall, moves in.

The downpours are expected to become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday, with Oban seeing the worst of the weather as we move into the weekend.





Strong southeasterly winds will also create dangerous conditions along the east coast of the UK, with large waves an additional hazard.

A number of weather warnings will come in force across Scotland from Thursday onwards.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for many.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.





“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts around 70 mph are possible in northern Scotland from Thursday. Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops.”

David Morgan, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Storm Babet will bring heavy rain and high winds across Scotland from Wednesday evening, starting in the southwest before moving across to the northeast through Thursday and into the weekend.

“Impacts from surface water and rivers are likely, and with catchments saturated from recent heavy rain and flooding, we’re urging people to be prepared for potential flooding. There is also concern that surface-water flooding may be exacerbated by debris blocking drainage, culverts, etc. as a result of the high winds.”

As well as villages and towns in and around Oban, Arran, Campbeltown and Mid Argyll are all expected to be impacted to varying degrees, with many areas just beginning to recover from the damage caused by torrential downpours of recent weeks.

Fort William is also expected to be hit towards the later part of the week and into the weekend.