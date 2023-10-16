Announcements – October 13, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

JEAN ANDREW – The Andrew family would like to thank all who came to Jean’s funeral to pay their respects. Thanks to Clair and David of Hendry Funeral Services, Loretta and Susan of NAC, Rodger and staff at Corrie Hotel, and to Fiona for her lovely service. Special thanks to doctors, nurses and carers for all the care given to Jean.