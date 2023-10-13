Sean and Laura complete tough Arran charity challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

TV presenters Sean Batty and Laura Boyd were still smiling when they completed a gruelling circumnavigation of Arran last week to raise money for the STV Children’s Appeal.

They certainly crammed plenty into their two day challenge, which they had been kept in the dark about until they arrived on the island.





As reported in last week’s Banner, the multi-sport challenge started at Brodick Primary School where they spent some time engaging with the children before the contest really got underway.

And from start it was clear it was not going to be easy. The first leg involved the cargo eBike belonging to Arran EcoSavvy which saw Sean cycling and Laura strapped into the cargo bucket.

EcoSavvy, Arran Bike Hire and all the Arran bike groups had got together to help at the event and Sean and Laura had cyclists for company on each stretch of their cycle, which was all on eBikes.

The first leg saw the duo travel to Lamlash arriving at the high school where they were given a rousing welcome by members of the Isle of Arran Music School pipe band.





From there it was down to Lamlash pier where they met up with Andy McNamara of Otter’s Tail who provided kayaks for Sean and Laura to paddle to Holy Isle.

There trip back was to prove faster with a high speed rib ride to Whiting Bay where they were greeted by children from Whiting Bay Primary School some of whom had brought their bikes to school for encouragement.

Sean and Laura were back on their bikes in Whiting Bay pedalling over to Blackwaterfoot via the south end of the island. On the west coast they undertook a short stretch of the challenge on horseback before arriving to visit Arran Alpacas at Balmichael where Laura drew the short straw to clean out the byre.

After an overnight camp it was time for an abseiling challenge at the Blue Rock at Sannox before the final leg of the journey back on their eBikes from Sannox to Brodick – the only part of the journey they encountered driving wind and rain.

A small crowd had gathered at the Ormidale Pavilion to welcome them back where they enjoyed Arran ice cream and a welcome cuppa.

Sean and Laura admitted that the challenge had been tough but hoped their efforts would make lots of money for the appeal. “The people of Arran have been amazing coming out to wave and say hello and give us donations. The cyclists who were with us while we were on the road were also a great help and we can’t thank them enough.”

The bike groups involved were: Arran ebike Group, Arran Bike Club, Arran Gravel Riders, Isle of Arran Cycle Club and the Arran Belles

An STV film crew recorded the entire challenge, to be shown on a special show hosted by Lorraine Kelly which will air on STV on November 4. If you would like to donate to the STV Children’s Appeal visit the website and click on the donate button.

Laura is strapped into the cargo box assisted by Andrew Deery of Arran EcoSavvy. NO_B41cycle01

Arran cyclists ready to accompany Sean and Laura on their first leg. NO_B41cycle02

Sean and Laura arrive to a pipes and drums welcome at Arran High School. NO_B41cycle03

Sean and Laura arriving off the rib from Holy Isle at Whiting Bay beach. NO_B41cycle04

Children from Whiting Bay primary welcome the duo to the village. NO_B41cycle05

Arran cyclists wait the arrival of the challengers at Corrie Golf Club. NO_B41cycle06

Laura and Sean set off on their final leg from Sannox. NO_B41cycle07

Sean and Laura burst their way through the finish line at the Ormidale Pavilion. NO_B41cycle08

The duo arrive at the finish line. 01_B41cycle09

Sean celebrates the end of the challenge. 01_B41cycle10

Laura and Sean thank their supporters. 01_B41cycle11

Laura and Sean celebrate with their young supports waving giant foam hands. 01_B41cycle12

Sean and Laura do some promotion for Arran ice cream. 01_B41cycle13

Sean and Laura chat at the finish line. 01_B41cycle14

Support cyclists arrive ahead of the challengers at the Ormidale Pavilion. 01_B41cycle15

Photographs by Dave Ingham, Arran Photography and Hugh Boag