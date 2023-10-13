Community hub plan to save church hall

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

A determined bid is being made to create a new community hub in Lamlash church hall which is due to close later this month.

The closure would have left some of the most vulnerable groups on the island with nowhere to meet after a review by the Church of Scotland chose Lamlash church and halls for closure and disposal.





The church will hold its last service on Sunday October 29.

However, a group of Arran residents have got together with the aim of saving and developing the buildings for the benefit of the community. The vision is for a community hub, run by and for the community. The plan is to repurpose the buildings to create a meeting room, a quiet room, exhibition and performance space and a space for group activities to cater for existing hall and church users.

Lamlash resident Lilias Nicholls said: “With the absence of any other daytime community facility and limited evening and weekend access to the high school, the closure of the church and halls will mean there is no place for community and public gatherings in Lamlash.

“This is clearly unacceptable in what is the most populated village on the island and what many regard as the municipal capital, housing as it does the high school, hospital, municipal buildings, Coastguard, RNLI, ambulance, fire and police stations.”





Sheridan Waldon, development officer at Arran Community and Voluntary Service, said: “Losing the use of the church hall will mean there is nowhere for some of the most vulnerable groups in the village to meet. This includes young children, families and older people.”

Regular hall users include Alcoholics Anonymous, Rainbows, Lamlash Parent and Toddler Group, the Umbrella Group and the Well-Being Café. There are also several groups that use the hall for events on an ad hoc basis.

By developing the space, it is hoped groups will be able to develop new community activities.

The group is setting up a constituted organisation called Lamlash Community Hub.

Lilias said: “We believe these beautiful, well-used buildings should be saved and preserved to create a community hub serving the needs of Lamlash and the wider Arran community. This will take considerable dedication, enthusiasm and hard work. Most importantly it will require community support and involvement.”

Several local organisations are supporting the project, including: Arran Civic Trust; Arran CVS; Arran Development Trust; Arran Pride; Arran Repair Café; Arran Theatre and Arts Trust; Arran Youth Foundations; COAST; community councillors; Events Arran; Island Arts Co-ordinator; Lamlash Improvements Committee; Lamlash Parent and Toddler Group and U3A.

Over the coming weeks, Lamlash Community Hub will be starting a public consultation to find out what activities the community of Arran would like to see happening in the former church and hall, and the type of buildings needed.

Individuals or other organisations wishing to get involved are invited to leave their contact details with Arran CVS by telephoning 01770 600611 or by emailing sheridan.waldon@arrancvs.org.uk.

Lamlash is just one of four churches to be closed on Arran. Corrie Parish Church will hold its last service on Sunday October 15 – see pages 8 and 9 – while Kilmory closes on Sunday November 5. The Tin Church in Pirnmill shut in January.

