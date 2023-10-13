Classical duo to perform on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Music Arran is delighted to welcome the Stroud Zhang Duo to the island on Saturday October 21.

Violinist Daniel Stroud is a 2023/24 Tunnell Trust Young Artist preparing for an exciting recital tour of Scotland with his duo partner Hanzhi Zhang in February 2024.

Daniel regularly freelances with major UK orchestras and has performed under esteemed conductors including Sir Simon Rattle. Both musicians have won several awards and Daniel has made solo debuts at the Edinburgh and Petworth festivals.





Their programme, which includes MacMillan, Mozart, Brahms, Strauss and Ravel, will be held in the community theatre, Lamlash, at 7.30pm.

The Stroud Zhang Duo who will be performing on Arran. NO_B41music01_23_daniel_hanzhi



