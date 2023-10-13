Budding sailors learn the ropes at junior club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Junior Sailing Club had their final meet of 2023 on Tuesday October 3.

It marked the end of a very successful season with more than 30 students taking part through the summer months.

Twelve primary 7 students gained their stage one award at the end of June and by October five of our older students achieved their stage three award, which is a level only achieved by competent dinghy sailors. The five award winners were Thea, Rosie, Isla, Alec and Callum. Well done to all.





There were 19 nights of sailing through the summer months in all types of wind and weather conditions.

The ethos of the club is for all students and volunteers to have fun in a safe environment whilst learning to become better sailors.

The weather was kind for most of the sessions allowing the students to practise in multi-crewed boats before progressing on to single-handed boats.

A variety of practical and theoretical skills are taught including sailing towards the wind and the ever-popular capsizing, especially the challenge of climbing onto the up-turned hull before you get wet.





The emphasis is very much on fun and especially so for our annual sailing expedition to Holy Isle, with the traditional jumping off the pontoon to swim for their picnic drinks being a highlight of the season for many.

Each year the prize for the fastest sailor is the sought after Shemozzle Cup which was first awarded in 1994 and has a long list of illustrious past winners, including three-time champion Simon Sloan, now one of the instructors.

The championships were held over a series of five nights in the autumn months involving 15 races in Laser Pico dinghies with Rosie McNamara just pipping Alec Fraser for first place by two points.

The certificates and trophies were presented after the final session by Eric Borland, who has been a volunteer instructor at the club for the last 25 years and has just purchased a new dry suit so we can look forward to seeing him sailing again next year on Tuesday summer evenings.

Dinghy sailing will start again after the Easter Holidays in 2024 and is open to all pupils primary 7 stage and up on Arran. For more photos and information please check out Arran Junior Sailing Club Facebook page.

Andy McNamara