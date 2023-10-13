Best experience award for Auchrannie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Auchrannie Resort in Brodick has picked up another top industry award.

It has been named best hotel experience for the west of Scotland at the VisitScotland Regional Thistle Awards 2023 held recently at the Radissson Blu in Glasgow.

A resort spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank our loyal guests as well as our amazing team. We wouldn’t be Auchrannie without you!”





The Auchrannie team is now looking forward to the national finals in December.

The Auchrannie team accept the Thistle Award at the event in Glasgow. NO_B41auchrannie01_23_thistle_award



