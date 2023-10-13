Arran Banner golf – week 41

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday October 5, first nine hole competition: heavy rain stopped play.

Sunday October 8, second round of the Glenburn Cup. Despite bad weather on the previous three days, the course was in good condition: 1 Alastair Crawford 76-12=64; 2 Graeme Andrew 78-12=66. Scratch: Alastair Crawford 76. No magic twos were recorded.





Fixtures: Thursday October 19, back nine competition. Sunday October 22, Glenburn Cup: 9am and noon ballots.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday October 8, ladies, Sunday Fun Pairs: Liz Kerr and Julia Salton v Sheila Gray and Alice Anderson all square after 12 holes.

Sunday October 8, gents Sunday Stableford: 1 S Black 30 points; 2 J Faulkner 28 points; 3 T Ellis 25 points. Magic twos: Tony Ellis, Joe Faulkner and Stewart Black.





Brodick Golf Club

Sunday October 8, Brandon, 16 played: 1 Ali Hume 71-12=59; 2 Iain MacDonald 72-10=62; 3 Ian Shand 80-16=64. Scratch Ali Hume 71 acb.

Fixtures: Sunday October 15, Winter Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Monday October 9, Monday Cup: 1 A Pattison 68-12=56; 2 A Smith 72-14=58 BIH;

3 R Burke 74-11=58. Best scratch: A Pattison. Magic twos: J McGovern @4th, A Pattison @14th and R I McMillan @11th.