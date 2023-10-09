Licence granted to re-open Crofters

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A couple who have returned to Arran to take over a popular pub and bistro have been granted a licence to operate.

As reported by the Banner last month, the former Crofters in Brodick has been bought by Sahal and Kim Sahiri who have applied to North Ayrshire licensing board for a provisional premises licence.

The couple’s legal representative Robin Morton told a meeting of the board: “In recent times, the previous licence holder was unfortunately made bankrupt.





“My clients have bought the premises and are seeking to reinstate the licence as it was not transferred timeously through no fault of their own. They have to re-apply for a new licence.

“Kim and her family were brought up in Lochranza. Twenty years ago, Sahal worked in a well-known restaurant in Arran. There is a history with the island hence their return to their roots.

“They moved to London about 18 years ago and operated a successful vintage clothing shop in Camden. They have a good business and people background.

“They hope to serve breakfast from 8am. Their food offer will be based on local produce and seafood and fish specialities and local beef will be used in steaks.”





Asked by Councillor Nairn McDonald why they had returned to Arran, Kim said: “It’s more about the food side for us rather than alcohol and we have another project that is being built just now. So rather than wait another year until the other project was finished, when we saw this was for sale we felt it would be an option as my husband has a background as a chef.”

The new owners hope to re-open the premises by December.

The former Crofters Bar which has a licence to re-open.