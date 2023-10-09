Auchenhew Electrical – ready to take charge of your electrical needs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

ADVERTORIAL

Paul Nelson has been living the island dream since moving to Arran in 2020.

While building his own house – a larch-clad long house that Paul, his wife Helen and their dog Bella will call home – he also set up his own business, Auchenhew Electrical.





Since then, the fully qualified electrician has been helping light up homes and businesses across the beautiful island and beyond.

From re-wiring a home, providing energy efficiency with modern solutions to maintaining the electrical systems for businesses, Paul has it covered.

He said: “It’s been quite the whirlwind since we took a leap of faith and moved to the island.

“As a trusted electrician of over 30 years, it’s been a real pleasure to work for my valued customers, connecting them to modern comforts and providing energy-efficient solutions for their homes and businesses.





“I’d love to hear from new customers and tradespeople about how we can work in partnership. Whatever the electrical issue, I’m just a call away.”

Why choose Auchenhew Electrical?

Local expertise

Paul is not just a skilled electrician, he’s a neighbour and understands the unique needs of the community.

Qualified in electrical testing, Paul can also provide EICR reports and help with electrical work on short-term let accommodation where certificates are required.

Vast range of services

With his decades of experience, Paul is equipped to handle any electrical task, big or small.

Other services include first and second fix electrical work for bathroom or kitchen refurbs, outdoor lighting and power, electrical heating systems, smoke alarms and a particular interest in Solar PV and battery storage.

Safety is priority

Paul adheres to the highest safety standards, is trained to 18th edition regulations and ensures every project is completed with precision and care.

He is also a member of SELECT – the trade association for the electrical contracting industry in Scotland. Each member adheres to a strict code of practice and undergoes rigorous, regular assessment, ensuring work continues to meet recognised industry standards.

For professional and trusted electrical services at an affordable rate, call Paul on 07812 526662 or email paul@auchenhew.co.uk

Paul Nelson of Auchenhew Electrical. NO_B40auchrehew01_23_paul_nelson