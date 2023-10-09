Arran record a thumping friendly win over Kilmarnock

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran RFC 54

Kilmarnock 3rds 7





Arran Rugby Club won by an impressive 54 points to seven points in a one-sided affair against a depleted Kilmarnock thirds side in a friendly at Kilmarnock Rugby Club last Saturday.

It was Arran’s first competitive match of the season and they ran in some good scores in a stop start game dictated by the whistle.

In the second half, as a result of tired bodies and injuries, Arran had to send some of their reserves to play for Kilmarnock which led to some interesting hits and a McMaster on McMaster collision or two.

The club thanks Ardrossan Accies Rugby Football Club for sending along extra players who lined up for both teams.





Arran is looking to set up their next fixture, hopefully at home, with several clubs expressing interest. The president did not want to comment on Kilmarnock’s only try.

The victorious Arran squad at the end of the game. NO_B40rugby01_23_after_game

Kilmarnock try to stop an Arran attack. NO_B40rugby02_23_game_shot

Arran jump highest at the lineout. NO_B40rugby03_23_line_out

The Arran huddle before the game. NO_B40rugby04_23_huddle_arran

An Arran player protects the ball on the ground. NO_B40rugby05_23_protect_ball

Arran pass the ball quickly during the game. NO_B40rugby06_23_Killie_friendl

Arran face a row of white shirts as they attack. NO_B40rugby07_23_passing_move

Arran are determined there is no way through for Kilmarnock. NO_B40rugby08_23_stop_him