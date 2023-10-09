Arran joins Macmillan world’s biggest coffee morning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

CalMac staff took part in the world’s biggest coffee morning when they staged an event at Brodick ferry terminal last Friday.

The event is held every year to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ferry staff were joined by family and friends in an increasingly busy departure lounge as travellers turned up for the 11.05am sailing which, due to weather and volume of passengers, was late, keeping the coffee morning busier for longer. The numbers were boosted by island residents.





Everyone enjoyed homemade goodies and tasty speciality coffee, using Arran milk, tea and juice in exchange for a donation.

There was also a raffle and a book stall and Mark Harwood provided music on his guitar and mouth organ much to the delight of passengers who joined in the singing.

The coffee morning was covered by a BBC film crew and will feature in the second series of Island Crossings.

A fantastic total of £1,320 was raised on the day with more still to come in. CalMac staff thank all their volunteers and everyone who attended the coffee morning.





A Macmillan coffee morning was also held last Friday in Kildonan Hall. Thanks go to all the helpers, bakers and visitors who enjoyed the coffee and home-baking. There was a fabulous atmosphere at the event which raised £830.

It costs £247 to pay for a Macmillan nurse for one day, helping people living with cancer and their families, to receive medical and emotional support.

The next fundraiser in Kildonan Hall is a Race Night on Saturday October 21 with all proceeds going to The Beatson.

Mick Bovee, dressed as a pirate, did a roaring trade at the raffle. 01_B40coffee01_23_pirate_mick

A smiling Euan Stout and ‘pirate’ Julia Bovee at the laden baking stall. 01_B40coffee02_23_baking_stall

Mark Harwood entertains on guitar and mouth organ. 01_B40coffee03_23_mark_guitar

Passengers joined Mark singing and clapping. 01_B40coffee04_23_sing_along

Snapping up bargains at the book stall. 01_B40coffee05_23_busy_books

The waiting room is packed with passengers. 01_B40coffee06_23_packed_room

The tea and coffee stand was a busy. 01_B40coffee07_23_macmillan_morning

There were some good raffle prizes to be won. 01_B40coffee08_23_raffle_prizes

Coffee morning voluneers, left to right, Cameron Rennie, Sofia Pantazidou, port manager Colin McCort, Alix Hitching, Julia Bovee and Euan Stout. 01_B40coffee09_23_colin_mcort

The BBC film crew recording in the ferry terminal. 01_B40coffee10_23_film_crew

Arran Repair Cafe volunteers Cameron Rennie, Michael Gettins and Ross Watson. 01_B40coffee11_23_repair_cafe

The Kildonan Hall coffee morning does a brisk trade. NO_B40macmillan01_23_coffee_morrning

The laden home-baking stall in Kildonan Hall. NO_B40macmillan02_23_kildonnan_hall