Windfall boost

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The new Arran Community Council managed community fund is really starting to come into its own.

It is a terrific funding asset for local groups and clearly the word is getting out there that there is support available.

Eight groups have just benefitted from the latest grants totalling more than £44,000 – a fantastic amount to be handing out.





And the fact the money comes from a windfarm on the mainland is all the more remarkable.

Arran Community Council must be congratulated for the foresight to seek a return from ScottishPower Renewables’ Beinn an Tuirc 3 Windfarm for its visual impact on Arran.

An added bonus is that the £25,000 a year annual award is index-linked for inflation based on power generated and will be paid for the next 25 years.

The community council should also be applauded for the meticulous way it has set up the scheme. There is no big pot of money being dished out ‘willy nilly’.





All applications are assessed against a range of conditions as specified in the community council grant guidelines available on its website. These are then recorded and the weighted averages provide help to inform recommendations which are discussed and agreed on a regular basis as the applications warrant.

We hope more groups will look to use the funding available and make the best use of these windfall benefits.