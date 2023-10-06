Sean and Laura given a warm welcome ahead of cycle challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

Popular television presenters Sean Batty and Laura Boyd were given a warm welcome when they made a surprise visit to Brodick Primary School on Monday.

TV weatherman Sean and entertainment reporter Laura were on Arran fundraising for the annual STV Children’s Appeal.





However, they were kept in the dark about their challenge until they arrived on the island on Monday, unaware they would spend the next two days cycling and using any other modes of transport they could to circumnavigate the island.

But ahead of that Sean and Laura visited Brodick Primary School where they took part in an obstacle race, which despite Sean’s protests Laura won.

But the biggest surprise came when they were introduced to their electric bike belonging to Arran EcoSavvy which Sean described as looking like a wheelbarrow.

As Sean took his first unsteady steps on the bike Laura found the bucket a tight fit as she was strapped in for the first leg of their trip to Lamlash.





Arran EcoSavvy, Arran Bike Hire and all the Arran bike groups got together to support charity cycle ride.

From the school the pair headed to Lamlash before pedalling over to Balmichael in Shiskine via the south end of the island. On Tuesday they cycled from from Sannox to Brodick.

The clubs taking part were: Arran ebike Group, Arran Gravel Riders, Isle of Arran Cycle Club, Arran Bike Club and Arran Belles with the support of Arran EcoSavvy and Arran Bike Hire. It is Sean’s second STV Appeal visit to the island after he was here in 2018.

An STV film crew were with cycle challenge duo and their adventure on Arran will be shown on a special show hosted by Lorraine Kelly which will air on STV on November 4.

To donate to the the STV Childrens Appeal visit the website and click on the donate button. See how Sean and Laura got on with their challenge in next week’s Banner.

The pupils of Brodick Primary School eagerly await the arrival of Sean and Laura. 01_B40sean01_23_brodick_primary

Sean and Laura arrive at the school. 01_B40sean02_23_sean_batty

Sean and Laura say hello to the children. 01_B40sean03_23_meet_kids

Laura has fun with the children. 01_B40sean04_23_laura_boyd

Laura takes a close interest in the obstacle race. 01_B40sean07_23_obstacle_course

Both the younger and older classes took on an obstacle course challenge. 01_B40sean08_23_playground_race

A youngster picks up a foam brick to take back to the start. 01_B40sean09_23_brick_prize

A cameraman captures Sean engaging with the children. 01_B40sean10_23_camera_man

Laura tries the hula hoop for size. 01_B40sean11_23_hoop_laura

Laura and Sean take on the obstacle course challenge. 01_B40sean12_23_pair_race

Sean is cheered back by his teammates. 01_B40sean13_23_sean_second

Sean and Laura learn about their cycle challenge. 01_B40sean14_23_challenge_chat

Sean and Laura get some instruction on the electric bike from Andrew Deery of EcoSavvy 01_B40sean15_23_electric_bike

Sean takes his first tentative steps on the bike as the school pupils watch on. 01_B40sean17_23_first_steps

Laura is strapped into the front bucket. 01_B40sean18_23_strapped_in

Sean and Laura wave goodbye to the school pupils. 01_B40sean19_23_wave_goodbye

The duo with the Arran group riders who accompanied them to Lamlash. 01_B40sean20_23_arran _bikers

Some of the Arran cyclists head after Sean and Laura towards Brodick. 01_B40sean22_23_cyclists_follow