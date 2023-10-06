Groups benefit from latest community fund grants

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Community groups on Arran have benefitted by more than £55,000 from the new Arran Community Council fund since the start of the year.

This week it announced the latest round of funding, in partnership with ScottishPower Renewables’ Beinn an Tuirc 3 Windfarm, for local initiatives which will benefit the island.





This includes support to existing groups to expand and encourage new participants. It will also help establish new skills and promote Arran’s benefits to others. The funding also provides support for longer term programmes which may otherwise require to seek annual awards to ensure their success.

The successful applicants cover a diverse range of interests and include:

Arran Chess Club which will be supported to buy new equipment to satisfy the increased demand from their members – awarded £200.

Whiting Bay Bowling Club will be given money to install a ramp to improve access for members – awarded £3,000.





Arran Brass Band has been supported with new equipment to help widen its offering and improve tuition opportunities for new members – awarded £1,239.

Arran Music School will be supported to provide tuition, equipment and facilities for its increasing membership. The group’s work has been recognised by its peers in the past and this will also help members represent the group and promote Arran’s music scene beyond the area – awarded £9,600.

Arran is well known for its arts and skills and the current Arran Visual Arts groups is looking to expand with a two-year Art in Minds programme. Arran Community Council is pleased to provide funding to support its aims – awarded £7,506.

The community council is also pleased to support Arran Community and Voluntary Services’ plans to provide weekly meals in Lamlash and Brodick. This project promotes a sense of community, reduces loneliness, provides volunteering opportunities and intergenerational contact – awarded £1,680.

Whiting Bay Hall Association has requested support to update safety in its external community land which serves schools, groups and visitors and wider island services – awarded £3,800.

The final programme considered in this recent phase is an excellent submission by the Arran Youth Foundation for a three-year project which supports extended services for the island’s youth population and should cover cost of tutors, trips and other features which will improve the mental health and wellbeing of young people on Arran. It is clear from examples, this group’s work supports not only individual young people, but has ancillary benefits for the entire younger community.

The community council has agreed to support the group for its three-year plan and welcome the opportunity to support the leaders in the ambitious plans they have for the programme – awarded £17,250, phased over the period.

All applications are assessed against a range of conditions as specified in the grant guidelines which are available at https://arrancommunitycouncil.org.uk/funding/ . These are recorded and the averages provide help to inform recommendations which are discussed and agreed on a regular basis as the applications warrant.

This is a valuable funding opportunity for the island and ScottishPower Renewables estimate it will continue for 25 years with the contributions index linked for inflation based on power generated.

Community council chairman Bill Calderwood said: “We wish all the successful applicants well in their endeavours and look forward to receiving their reports at the end of the projects which will confirm the benefits they have provided to the community.”