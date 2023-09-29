Travel disruptions cause misery over September weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Visitors to Arran over the September weekend have once again had to endure disruption to their travel plans after failures caused a number of cancellations on the Ardrossan to Brodick ferry route.

Problems began on Thursday and continued into the mainland bank holiday on Friday when issues with navigational lights at Ardrossan caused the cancellation of the 7.20pm from Brodick and the 7am from Ardrossan.





On Sunday and into Monday, problems with MV Alfred’s port side gearbox caused three return sailings from both sides to be cancelled.

Monday was due to be the last day of service on the Ardrossan-Brodick route for MV Alfred, which has proven to be an immense, reliable help over the summer.

Sailings on Sunday and Monday were also put on alert owing to forecast high winds and sea conditions which meant no timber could be taken and that livestock transportation was assessed on a sailing by sailing basis.

The ferry disruption on Friday caused the cancellation of a flu and Covid vaccination clinic which was scheduled to take place at Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick. Two further clinics, at Lamlash, went ahead with people affected by the Friday cancellations allowed to visit on the Saturday and Sunday clinics.





To help deal with some of the backlog of traffic caused by MV Alfred’s absence, MV Isle of Arran, which was en-route to her annual overhaul, was deployed to Arran. It operated a sailing from Brodick at 3.40pm and a sailing from Ardrossan at 5.15pm on Monday.

Further expected cancellations took place on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning when the Met Office’s first named storm of the season, Storm Agnes, brought high winds and heavy rain across most of the UK.

MV Isle of Arran berths at Brodick to help with a backlog of traffic caused by gearbox problems on MV Alfred. 01_B39disruption01_23_Isle_of_Arran