Senior pupils inspired to help youngsters move and improve

Sixty five senior pupils from Arran primary schools recently took part in a Move and Improve Primary Leadership training day.

Delivered by North Ayrshire Sports Academy (NASA) students from Arran High School, the aim was to inspire the P5, 6 and 7 participants and to provide them with the skills needed to deliver a basic fitness session to younger pupils at lunchtime once a week in their own primary schools.

S5/6 NASA students divided the pupils into four groups which rotated round workshops focused on different themes – leadership; leading activities; overcoming challenges and session planning.





The day was a great success, with all 65 pupils receiving a Move and Improve leaders certificate.

A spokesperson for Active Schools, which helped coach at the event, said: “A huge thank you to Arran High School for its hospitality, as well as Arran High Schools’ NASA students who provided such engaging and insightful workshops for the island’s primary children.”

Active Schools co-ordinator Archie McNicol and NASA student Jack Popplewell deliver the overcoming challenges workshop. No_B38move01_23_Archie_Jack





North Ayrshire Sports Academy students Harriet Lucas and Ruby Johnson deliver their leadership workshop. No_B38move02_23_Harriet_Ruby

North Ayrshire Sports Academy students Annie West, Annie McKelvie and Harry Gilmore deliver their leading activities workshop to a group of primary pupils. No_B38move03_23_Annie_Annie_Harry

The Move and Improve pupils show off their certificates. No_B38move04_23_certificates