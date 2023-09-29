New starts settle into school life

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and photographs: Colin Smeeton

All 34 primary one pupils who started school last month have settled into their classrooms at Arran’s seven primary schools.

This year’s intake was just one less than last year, is an increase on the 28 in 2021, but is still 10 less than the record-breaking 44 pupils who started school on Arran in 2020.





As in previous years, schools covering a larger catchment area welcomed more pupils, while more rural schools welcomed fewer students, with all seven schools welcoming at least one new pupil.

Brodick Primary School topped the tables once again, as it did last year, by welcoming 10 new youngsters. Lamlash welcomed nine new faces in their primary one class, while Kilmory, for the second year running, welcomed five new pupils. Whiting Bay had four, Shiskine three, Corrie two and Pirnmill one.

Nurseries across the island have also welcomed new pupils with numbers resembling those from previous years.

Primary one teachers across the island, without exception, said the pupils were settling in well and are welcome additions to the schools.





For many of the new pupils, adjusting to school life has come naturally with most of them eager to start school with their siblings and their friends whom they have met at nursery or in their villages. Most of them have also progressed from the school’s nurseries so they are familiar with the schools, teachers and some older pupils.

This assimilation, combined with smaller classes and an excellent standard of teaching – as recent inspections by Education Scotland illustrated – bodes well for these young pupils who will receive a solid foundation at the start of their school careers.

The Arran Banner thanks all the schools and teachers for their assistance and for making these memorable and customary photographs possible for the children and their families.

Primary one teacher Jenny Duncan with 10 new faces at Brodick Primary School. 01_B39P1Schools01_23_Brodick_Duncan

Nicole Stirling with the new intake at Lamlash Primary School. 01_B39P1Schools02_23_Lamlash_Stirling

Primary one teacher Jodie Sutton with her eager new pupils at Whiting Bay Primary School. 01_B39P1Schools03_23_WB_Sutton

Victoria Steel with her all-girls primary one pupils at Kilmory. 01_B39P1Schools04_23_Shiskine_Steel

Ashton Adamson with her trio of Shiskine primary pupils. 01_B39P1Schools05_23_Shiskine_Adamson

Teachers Deborah Hendrie and Elena Macaulay-Smith with their nursery pupils, including some fresh additions. 01_B39P1Schools06_23_Shiskine_Hendrie_Elena

The two new Corrie pupils who will be well taken care of by teacher Kelsey McLean. 01_B39P1Schools07_23_Corrie_Kelsey_McLean

New Brodick nursery pupils are in the safe hands of Aileen Brand. 01_B39P1Schools08_23_Brodick_nursery_Brand