Lucy and Niamh crowned champions at riding club derby

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Arran Riding Club recently held their annual jumping derby at Balgowan Farm, Shiskine by kind permission of Matthew and Jen McNeish.

The competition started off with a clear round 30cm jumping class and Cara Henderson on Teddy, Leah McHale on Raffles and Isla McKinnon on Freddie, managed to complete a clear round.

The competition then progressed to a jump height of 65cm followed by an 85cm group. Riders competing at their selected height competed in five different classes. Each height group began with a clear round class followed by a speed round.





Riders then paired up to complete the jumping course as a tag team in the quickest possible time.

The competitors then completed a challenge class known as pick a fence. The aim of this timed challenge is to gain the highest points by jumping fences of their choice with each fence being allocated a set number of points.

Finally, the riders battled it out in the Chase me Charlie class where riders take turns to jump the same jump with ever increasing heights. Once the horse knocks the pole the horse and rider are eliminated.

The points from all five classes were then totalled to identify the champions from the 65cm group and the 85cm group.





The full results were: Clear round 65cm: Lucy Blair on Clint; Eva McCrae on Connie; Grace Popplewell on Cassie.

Speed class 65cm: 1 Lucy Blair on Clint; 2 Emma Popplewell on Carney; 3 Eva McCrae on Connie; 4 Ella Bowers on Bear; 5 Grace Popplewell on Cassie; 6 Gill McMeechan on Cinders.

Challenge jumping class 65cm: 1 Lucy Blair on Clint; 2 Emma Popplewell on Carney; 3 Hollie Adamson on Lexus; 4 Grace Popplewell on Cassie; 5 Eva McCrae on Connie; 6 Ella Bowers on Bear.

Chase me Charlie class 65cm: 1 Lucy Blair on Clint; 2 Grace Popplewell on Cassie; 3 Ella Bowers on Bear; 4 (joint) Eva McRae on Connie and Emma Popplewell on Carney.

Pairs jumping class: 1 Harriett Lucas on Storm and Grace Popplewell on Cassie; 2 Niamh Gosman on Izzy and Chloe McNeil on Layla; 3 Rosie Wilkinson on Kala and Eva McCrae on Connie; 4 Ella Bowers on Bear and Emma Popplewell on Cassie; 5 Hollie Adamson on Lexus and Lucy Blair on Clint.

Clear round 85cm: Harriett Lucas on Storm; Niamh Gosman on Izzy; Chloe McNeil on Layla.

Speed class 85cm: 1 Niamh Gosman on Izzy; 2 Harriett Lucas on Storm; 3 Rosie Wilkinson on Kala; 4 Chloe McNeil on Layla.

Challenge jumping class 85cm: 1 Chloe McNeil on Layla; 2 (joint) Rosie Wilkinson on Kala and Niamh Gosman on Izzy; 3 Harriett Lucas on Storm.

Chase Me Charlie class 85cm: 1 Harriett Lucas on Storm; 2 Niamh Gosman on Izzy; 3 (joint) Rosie Wilkinson on Kala and Chloe McNeil on Layla.

Championship 65cm section: champion, Lucy Blair; reserve champion, Grace Popplewell.

Championship 85cm section: champion, Niamh Gosman, reserve champion, Harriett Lucas.

All photographs: Kirsty Hume