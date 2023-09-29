First outing for Arran Rugby Club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Rugby Club will play its first friendly of the season away to Kilmarnock Rugby Club’s third team at Queen’s Drive, Kilmarnock, tomorrow (Saturday) with a 2pm kick off.

Club chairman Alan McGrath said: “Obviously it would be great to get islanders along to watch. This will hopefully be the first of a more regular schedule of matches as we build towards our 2024 tour match in February. This is with a view to also competing in a new inter-island rugby 10s tournament to be held in Glasgow in May 2024.

“Anyone interested should get in touch with the club as we are always looking for new players of all ages and abilities.”



