Curlew – a species in worrying decline

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Bird Notes by Jim Cassels

The curlew is easily recognisable by its long, down-curved bill, brown upperparts, long

legs and wonderfully-evocative, bubbling call.

A once familiar bird of our shores in winter and moors in summer, it is in serious decline.





Curlews breed in a range of habitats but primarily favour rough grasslands, moorlands and bogs. In winter they feed in groups on shores, tidal mudflats, saltmarshes and nearby farmland and are joined by Scandinavian-breeding birds taking advantage of our relatively mild winters.

So common and familiar were these birds that they were once widely eaten and featured

in several “countryside cookbooks”.

According to The Booke of Goode Cookry Very Necessary for all such As Delights Therein (1584), the best way to roast curlew is to put its legs behind the body, cut off the wings and wind the neck so that the bill rests on the breast. In the 17th century curlews baked in a pie were served to King James 1. Up until 1942 you could still buy curlew in some UK butchers.

Curlews are no longer eaten. They are no longer common or familiar. According to the

British Trust for Ornithology, the curlew is now one of the UK’s most rapidly

declining breeding bird species showing a 48 per cent decline from 1995-2015 with this figure exceeding 5o per cent in Scotland.





Declines have hit this once widespread bird so hard that curlew was added to the UK Red List in 2015, making it a species of the highest conservation priority.

The eating of curlew has rightly been confined to the history books. In 1982 shooting of

curlew in Great Britain stopped. It is now illegal to shoot Curlew. Unfortunately, the same is not true for other UK Red Listed birds like the woodcock, which will feature in the next bird note.

Enjoy your birding.

Please send any bird notes with “what, when, where” to me at Kilpatrick Kennels,

Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or email me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk. I look

forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran buy a copy of the Arran Bird Report 2022 and visit the website www.arranbirding.co.uk/index.html

A curlew holds a crab in its long, down-curved bill. Photograph: Arthur Duncan. NO_B39curlew01_23_eating_crab