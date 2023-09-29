Bank branch closure would be “devastating” for community

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Calls have been made this week for Lloyds Banking Group to reverse its decision to close the Bank of Scotland branch on Arran.

As reported in last week’s Banner, the Bank of Scotland branch in Brodick will close on January 31 2024 which they have defended over falling use.





West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene has written directly to the chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, Charles Nunn, saying branch closures would be “devastating for the local community”.

Arran Community Council is also to write to the bank complaining about the closure and the fact there was no community consultation ahead of the announcement.

Discussing the move at its meeting, held digitally on Tuesday, chairman Bill Calderwood said: “This is going to impact many residents, businesses and remove choice for the community. It will also lead to a loss of skilled jobs as many of the staff have been in post for a long number of years.”

Secretary Jim Henderson said he was concerned the remaining Royal Bank of Scotland branch and the Post Office would be unable to supply businsesses with the loose change they require. He also questioned future cash handling for major events on the island.





The branch closure was also raised at first ministers questions last week by Mr Greene who asked the deputy first minister Shona Robinson, standing in for Humza Yousaf, if she would join him in lobbying Lloyds Banking Group to reverse the closures.

The deputy first minister responded by saying the Scottish government would happily offer cross party support on any calls to reverse the proposed cuts.

Mr Greene asked the question after it was revealed Lloyds Banking Group planned to close 36 bank branches across the UK, including 19 in Scotland.

He said: “Whilst I understand the need for banks to respond to changing customer behaviour, physical bank branches remain an indispensable service for island communities.”

The move will leave Arran with just one bank, whilst Cumbrae will lose its only branch. It is also set to lose a much-needed ATM machine.

Mr Greene said: “Our island communities are unique within the UK; they are more isolated and without alternative access to cash or financial support should they need it.”

In his letter, Mr Greene highlighted the impact the closures would have on elderly residents less familiar with online banking, as well as businesses who operate in cash, particularly tourism businesses.

He highlighted the fact online banking is not universal and that many on the islands struggle to access quality broadband.

Mr Greene also highlighted the issue to the UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith and Neil Gray, Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy in separate letters.

The West Scotland MSP said: “Closing the only bank branch on these islands will have an impact on elderly and vulnerable residents who already struggle to access decent broadband and businesses who often rely on cash partially in the tourism sector.

“It isn’t right to force islanders to rely on the mainland for access to their money. We should be supporting our island communities to be sustainable. Taking away this vital service will do the opposite.”

Defending the closure, the Bank of Scotland this week argued that 78 per cent of its personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.

Branch transactions at the Brodick branch fell more than 66 per cent between 2018 and 2023.

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Brodick branch have fallen over recent years. The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs, alongside other ways to bank such as online, phone and mobile banking services.

“In the run up to the branch closure, branch staff will offer support and guidance on the ways customers can bank with us. After the branch closes we will have a community banker visit the area, who will continue to offer face-to-face targeted support for as long as the community needs it.”

The closure of the last Bank of Scotland branch on Arran sees the end of a long association the island has had with the bank, which had two branches before closing Lamlash in 1995. Three years earlier the Royal Bank of Scotland closed its branch in Whiting Bay.

At one time there, were 12 banks on Arran. Now, come January, there will be one.

The Brodick branch of the Bank of Scotland which is to close. 01_B38bank01_23_brodick_branch