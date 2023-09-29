Arran events part of 17th Arts Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Scottish Mental Health Foundation is bringing its Arts Festival to Arran and other venues across Ayrshire for the 17th year.

There will be more than 25 events across the area, all inspired by the theme Revolution. The event is the biggest of its kind and will take place across Scotland from October 4 to Ocotber 22.

The theme of Revolution will look at confronting the impact of economic barriers and social inequality on our mental health and asks ‘how can we do things differently?’.





This will be explored in creative ways through music, film, theatre, art and other events, including events hosted by community groups and community-focused organisations, reflecting the festival’s ‘grassroots up’ approach.

Among more than 180 events, many of them free to attend, are the following on Arran:

Corrie Film Club’s screening of Ali and Ava at Corrie and Sannox Village Hall on Sunday October 8, free, donations welcome. This is the story of two lonely people who develop a deep connection despite the lingering legacy of past relationships and emotional turmoil. Age 15 plus

Wheat Weaver of Auchencairn at Brodick Castle Ranger Centre, Saturday October 21, £40/£30 for Arran Visual Arts Members. Learn straw weaving and plaiting techniques with Julia Bovee during this day-long craft workshop

Stroud Zhang Duo, at Arran High School, Saturday October 21, £12/free for under 18s. Enjoy an evening of music, mindfulness and relaxation with Tunnell Trust Award winners Daniel Stroud and Hanzhi Zhang, performing violin and piano.

Andrew Eaton-Lewis, arts programme officer for the Mental Health Foundation, said: “We encourage people from Arran to get involved in their events and check out the programme to see what else they might like to see including theatre productions, art exhibitions and live music.”

The full programme can be found at www.mhfestival.com where tickets can also be booked. The festival will include live and online events.





Poet Imogen Stirling will be among the performers hosting events during the festival. Photograph: Andy Ross. No_B39MHFest01_23_Imogen_Stirling