Arran Banner Golf – week 39, 2023

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday September 21, Summer Cup: only four players took part as a result of the weather. 1 Paul Cowan 71-6=65; 2 David Drennan 80-10-70. Scratch: Paul Cowan 71. Magic twos: Paul Cowan @16th, hole 12 drawn, rollover.

Saturday September 23, Texas scramble, four teams competed. Winners: Iain Murchie, Scott Campbell, Val Crawford and Alistair Crawford 57-5.4=51.6.





Sunday September 24, Stableford final: only four competed as a result of bad weather. 1 Paul Cowan, 39 points; 2 C Young 33 points. Scratch: C Young, 65. Magic twos: Neil Stewart @8th, hole 13 selected, rollover. Winner of the Summer Stableford: Liam Bremner 38+39= 77 points; runner-up Stuart Campbell 34+42=76 points.

Fixtures: Sunday October 1, Glenburn Cup, ballots at 9am and noon. Thursday October 5, front nine only/first two Thursdays front nine, last two Thursdays back nine. Arrange own games and time with starter or bar steward.

The shop will close for winter on Sunday October 15.

Whiting Bay Golf Club





Wednesday September 20, Gents Stableford, five played: 1 David Blair 11, 38 points; 2 Gordon Maclachlan 17, 36 points; 3 Stan Rainey 13, 34 points.

Sunday September 24, Medal. The combination of dreich weather and the September weekend led to only two players taking part with Gus MacLeod in second place three shots behind Ronnie Mann. 1 Ronnie Mann 13, 73 and lowest gross; 2 Gus MacLeod 15, 76.

Fixtures: Sunday October 1, Hamilton Salver.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday September 23, Corrie Open: 1 Mat McDonald 76-18=58; 2 J McNally 64-5-59 BIH; 3 G McCrae 64-5-59. Scratch: E McKinnon 62. Magic twos pot, M Dobson.

Fixtures: Monday October 2, Winter Cup, ballot noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday September 24, Winter Cup, 11 played: 1 John May 40 points; 2 Matt Dobson 35 points acb; 3 George Hamilton 35 points.

Fixtures: Sunday October 1, Winter Cup.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Fixtures: Tuesday October 3, Winter Cup, tee off noon.