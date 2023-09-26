‘Most unfortunate’ – anger as £1m a month ferry again fails Arran

The vessel has been providing cover to Brodick while the 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles is out of action.





Monday’s 7am sailing from Ardrossan was cancelled after the route’s main ferry, MV Caledonian Isles, berthed in Brodick overnight due to a forecast of strong winds.

CalMac said that the issue with MV Alfred was due to a “technical issue” with the port side gearbox “requiring further investigation”.

It means sailings due to be to be operated by Alfred were cancelled.

It emerged later on Monday that sailings on the alternative route to Arran through Lochranza were also suspended due to an ongoing issue with a hydraulic ramp.





Monday was due to be the last day of service on the Ardrossan-Brodick route for MV Alfred, the ferry brought in by the Scottish Government at a cost of £9m for nine months.

It is due to go on sea trials on the route to Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis to see if she can be used to cover when MV Loch Seaforth goes off for its annual overhaul.

Pentland Ferries staff, which has been operating services on behalf of Scottish Government-owned CalMac, bought MV Alfred for £14m in 2019 to operate between Caithness and Orkney.

It was built in Vietnam and can accommodate 430 passengers and 98 cars, or 54 cars and 12 articulated vehicles/coaches.

A spokesperson for the local ferry user group described the September weekend disruption as ‘very unfortunate’.

The move to bring in MV Alfred earlier this year came amidst widespread disruption to services because of faults and delays to the introduction of the Glen Sannox, which remains under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow.