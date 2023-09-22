September weekend opening at chemists

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

With Arran Medical Group closed today (Friday) and Monday September 25, Arran residents are being urged to check who to turn to if they need advice or support to cope with any health concerns.

Today (Friday) pharmacies on Arran will be open as normal. tomorrow (Saturday) all pharmacies will be open as normal except Arran Pharmacy, Shore Road, Whiting Bay.

On Sunday September 24, all pharmacies will be closed. On Monday September 25. all pharmacies will be closed except Arran Pharmacy in Brodick which will be open from 9am to 1pm.





NHS 24 also has a number of pharmacists who are able to answer medicine and pharmacy-related questions over the telephone on 111. In addition, NHS inform has valuable advice on how to prepare, for more information visit http://www.nhsinform.scot