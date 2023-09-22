Ruby makes a splash at gruelling swimming challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Youngest and first-time swimmer, 16-year-old Ruby Johnson, surpassed all expectations when she took first local and first female place in the annual Lamlash Splash which went ahead in windy conditions last Saturday.

The weather was better than forecast earlier in the week, however, as expected, the north easterly winds brought big rolling waves which for the good swimmers who were able to ‘surf’ the waves brought faster times, but for the others it meant being pushed towards Cordon and having to swim back in towards the pier.

The annual swimming event from Holy Isle to Lamlash pier attracted 35 swimmers with eight locals taking part. Among them was Ruby who finished in a time of just under 40 minutes, not far behind the overall winner, Gordon Wallace of Glasgow, who finished the 1.3 mile swim in 32 minutes.





Ruby took on the challenge to raise funds for Arran Youth Foundations and as the practical element of her Higher physical education studies.

Other locals taking part were Ann Hart; Georgina Maclean; Julie McGhee; Mike Mellor; Eric Milton; Heather Raeside and Jo Totty. Eric Milton was the first local male home, followed by the only other local male, Mike Mellor. Following behind the first female and first local female Ruby, was regular competitor Georgina Maclean. Mainlander Lesley Kay was the second female home in just over 40 minutes.

While not strictly a race – finishing times are recorded – the event is more about taking part in the gruelling open sea challenge while raising funds for Arran Junior Sailing Club.

Organiser Ann Hart said: “There were a lot of really fast times this year with 32 minutes from Gordon Wallace, who swims in Masters events, but also all the swimmers were in by the hour.





“It was lovely to see so many supporters and spectators on the pier at the finish and all the entrants who stayed to see the final swimmers coming in.

“Thanks go to Andy McNamara of Otter’s Tail for being lead safety officer, Dr Malcolm Kerr as medical officer, Arran Kayak Club, Arran Sailing Club, Little Rock, HM Coastguard and all the volunteers who helped with registration, timing and recording, catering and generally supporting the event which raised nearly £1,400 for Arran Junior Sailing Club.”

Following the event, a presentation was held when Heather Raeside was presented with the Ali Bodie Plate for showing the most courage and determination to complete the swim. Ruby’s efforts were also commended and long-time participant Graeme Schreiber was presented with a special gift celebrating his decade of taking part in the Splash.