Club draw winners
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Winners of the Lochranza and Catacol 200 Club September draw were: 1 Gillian Langley; 2 Ros Lyall.
The winner of Brodick Improvements Committee’s 200 Club September draw was Agnes Meteyard of Brodick, who won the £50 first prize.