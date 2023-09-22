Club draw winners

Winners of the Lochranza and Catacol 200 Club September draw were: 1 Gillian Langley; 2 Ros Lyall.

The winner of Brodick Improvements Committee’s 200 Club September draw was Agnes Meteyard of Brodick, who won the £50 first prize.

 