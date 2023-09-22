Civil contingency volunteers sought for emergencies

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

New volunteers are being sought on Arran to assist the community in times of an emergency.

North Ayrshire Council has a responsibility to look after people during emergency events when there is serious risk to the welfare of people or the environment.

On Arran, they are looking to supplement the numbers of people who are willing to come out and help with members of the community during an emergency.





Many islanders already step forward and offer their help during such times and the council is recognising and supporting their involvement by offering training to help improve their knowledge and skills.

In recognition of the positive involvement of the Arran community, it is proposed that the resilience team on Arran will comprise both council employees and community volunteers with additional support from the Ayrshire Civil Contingencies Team.

Members of the Civil Contingencies Team and the Care for People team from the mainland will be on Arran on Wednesday October 11, and Thursday October 12, and will offer at least two sessions (one of which will be in the evening) for anyone who is interested in taking part.

The sessions will welcome anyone who wants to improve their knowledge and skills as well as those interested in becoming a community volunteer.





Councillor Alan Hill, cabinet member for communities and islands, said: “There are many occasions when the council might be providing a care for people response, for example, severe weather, power outages and stranded ferry passengers.

“As part of our overall response programme, we would hope to be able to call on trained community volunteers to assist – just as we did very recently when members of the community at Corrie stepped up to help the campers who were flooded out of the campsite at Glen Rosa.”

If you wish to discuss the requirements or position further you can contact Lesley Jeffery on 01292 616289 or Julie Davis on 01294 317766.