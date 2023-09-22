Arran schools closed by three-day union walkouts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

All schools on Arran will be closed for three days next week, unless an 11th hour settlement is reached with unions later this week.

After months of negotiations between the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) and three unions which represent non-teaching staff, an agreement on pay has not been reached and members will stage a three day walkout next week.





Unions Unite, Unison and GMB all rejected the current offer from COSLA and said that without an improved pay offer they would be supporting their members to stage walkouts next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

North Ayrshire Council has confirmed that all primary and seconary schools will be closed on the three days, one of 26 councils areas where the strikes will take place.

Union bosses gave COSLA a deadline of 5pm on Wednesday to formulate a better offer, however, this was extended until Thursday at 5pm.

COSLA said the two-part offer would give workers at least a £1,929 increase in their annual salary by January 1 2024, however, the GMB described this as below inflation and far too little, far too late.





According to some calculations, this offer means workers would receive an increase of £0.65 per hour, or a five per cent rise in pay, whichever is more.

But Unison, the largest union representing Scottish council workers, claimed the offer represents an increase of only £0.01 per hour for those on the lowest pay.

COSLA also claimed there is no money to pay for any increases without cuts to jobs and services, while GMB said its members were left with no choice but to strike, also bringing up the fact local authority workers in Scotland were being offered less than in England.

The proposed strikes, should a last-minute agreement not be reached, will involve catering and cleaning staff, janitors and school support assistants in schools and early years centres.

If the industrial action goes ahead, three out of four primary and secondary schools in Scotland will close for the three days.

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said: “Our school staff are the glue which keeps our schools and early years centres running and, let’s be clear, not one of them wants to go on strike but they feel they have no choice.

“The cost of living crisis, following on from the years of misery during the pandemic, have brought many of our public services to their knees.

“I have stood on many picket lines in solidarity with workers these past few years and I will continue to fully support those who feel they must go on strike. We must stand up for public services and I would urge the government to take on board what the unions are telling them and start paying our amazing school staff a decent wage. That is the only thing which will prevent more disruption,” the Scottish Labour MSP said.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesman confirmed the school closures. He said: “Parents and carers are advised there will be school closures in North Ayrshire on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week, September 26 to 28, due to industrial action.

“All North Ayrshire schools will be closed to primary and secondary aged pupils on all three days.

“Early years service provision will also be significantly affected on these dates. All early years classes and early years centres will be closed with the exception of Springvale Early Years Centre, which will operate normally as a standalone facility.

“On the days of strike action, where pupils are affected by school closures, packed lunches will be provided to any affected pupils entitled to a free school meal. Children and/or parents affected by school closures are encouraged to go to their own school, or nearest school, on strike days between 11am and 1pm where they can collect a packed lunch.

“If there are any changes to these arrangements parents and carers will be informed.”

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth is calling on the government to pay school staff a decent wage. No_B38strikes01_23_Colin_Smyth