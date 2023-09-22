Arran medics retain quaich

The Arran Medical Group team retained the Angus Campbell Quaich at the emergency services regatta last Sunday. Yolly Campbell presents the trophy to captain Dr Liz Guthrie, as the rest of the team looks on. Full story and more photographs on pages 4 and 5. 01_B38regatta10_23_rowing_winners