Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 38, 2023
Saturday September 20, 2003
After 40 years of entertaining islanders and visitors, Verner Small will be screening his final show next week with a showing of the Delectable Isle at Corrie Church. 01_B38ABTYA01_verner_Small_Corrie
Moira Starks, also known as the face of Arran music, has retired after teaching peripatetic music since 1973. Moira has organised concerts, brought Scottish Opera to Arran, been an organist at island churches and the piano accompanist to generations of primary school children. 01_B38ABTYA02_23_Moira_Starks_retire
Coral Smith of Sliddery has released a self help manual. It will be marketed on the internet and is a manual on how to live your life to the full. 01_B38ABTYA03_23_Coral_Smith_coach
Bobby Sloss, Audrey McCrone, Sally Brookes and Campbell Seaton are this year’s Lamlash Tennis Club champions. 01_B38ABTYA04_23_Lamlash_champions_tennis
Liz Sloan and Kerry Sim of Argyll College Learning Centre in Lamlash have seen more than 300 students passing through its doors. The college has been re-awarded with Investors in People status. 01_B38ABTYA05_23_learning_centre_Liz_Kerry
More than 30 cyclists from the Boys Brigade prepare to set off on a cycle round Arran in aid of the Miles for Malawi fundraiser. 01_B38ABTYA06_23_Boys_Brigade_cycle