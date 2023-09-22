Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 38, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Saturday September 20, 2003

After 40 years of entertaining islanders and visitors, Verner Small will be screening his final show next week with a showing of the Delectable Isle at Corrie Church. 01_B38ABTYA01_verner_Small_Corrie

Moira Starks, also known as the face of Arran music, has retired after teaching peripatetic music since 1973. Moira has organised concerts, brought Scottish Opera to Arran, been an organist at island churches and the piano accompanist to generations of primary school children. 01_B38ABTYA02_23_Moira_Starks_retire





Coral Smith of Sliddery has released a self help manual. It will be marketed on the internet and is a manual on how to live your life to the full. 01_B38ABTYA03_23_Coral_Smith_coach

Bobby Sloss, Audrey McCrone, Sally Brookes and Campbell Seaton are this year’s Lamlash Tennis Club champions. 01_B38ABTYA04_23_Lamlash_champions_tennis

Liz Sloan and Kerry Sim of Argyll College Learning Centre in Lamlash have seen more than 300 students passing through its doors. The college has been re-awarded with Investors in People status. 01_B38ABTYA05_23_learning_centre_Liz_Kerry

More than 30 cyclists from the Boys Brigade prepare to set off on a cycle round Arran in aid of the Miles for Malawi fundraiser. 01_B38ABTYA06_23_Boys_Brigade_cycle



