Alison’s soaring sunflower takes top spot at golf club contest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Judging of the annual sunflower competition, a highlight of Brodick Golf Club’s calendar away from the golf, took place last weekend.

Organised by Nicol Hume, the light-hearted but seriously contested event, takes place each year with Nicol handing out sunflower seedlings around May. At just the correct time, when the moon aligns correctly and the season begins to show signs of change, Nicol recalls all the plants for judging.

Winner of numerous prizes at Arran Horticultural Society shows Charles Hendry judged this year’s entries and awarded first, second and third place positions in two categories; best in show and tallest entries. A booby prize is awarded to the person who enters the most woeful entry or whose plant has not survived the summer.





Remarkably, a long-standing tradition was broken this year with no-one named Hume or McNicol receiving any of the top awards.

This year’s winners were: Best in Show, 1 Alison Currie; 2 Bill Donaldson; 3 Kate Robertson. Tallest, 1 Bill Donaldson 116’; 2 Ian Small 106’; 3 Ross and Hannah Duncan 99’.

Nicol thanked all the participants for taking part in the fun event and congratulated the winners for their quality entries and an enjoyable prizegiving.





Judge Charles Hendry with event organiser Nicol Hume. No_B38Sunflower01_23_Judge_Charles

Organiser Nicol Hume measures Bill Donaldson’s towering sunflower. No_B38Sunflower02_23_Donaldson

Alison Currie is presented with her prize for her Best in Show entry. No_B38Sunflower03_23_Alison_Currie

Mhairi Macmillan receives the booby prize for her less-than-impressive entry. No_B38Sunflower04_23_Mhairi_booby_prize

Bill Donaldson receives his prize for tallest sunflower. No_B38Sunflower05_23_Bill_Donaldson