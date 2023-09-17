Have your say on the renaming of Hall’s Field

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A competition to rename a site currently known as Hall’s Field has been launched by the Arran Development Trust (ADT).

The site in Lamlash will be the location for the 21 serviced self-build plots, which will shortly be marketed for sale. The plots will all carry Rural Housing Burdens to ensure they are only used for principle residences and not as holiday or second homes.

But before then the ADT board is asking residents for their input and suggestions regarding renaming the site.





The board feel the site should be given an appropriate new address, as it is unique and the first multiple self-build project on Arran. Once a winners is chosen, this will be forwarded on and discussed with North Ayrshire Council’s building standards and planning department for final adoption.

A trust spokeswoman said: “It may be you feel the address should have a connection to Arran, or be linked to a national or world event, or linked to the local flora or fauna, Arran heritage etc. There is no limit, but we would respectfully request you keep your renaming suggestions appropriate for all future owners and take into account this new name and address will appear on all future correspondence.”

All plots will be numbered 1-21, and as these plots and the houses built on them will be privately owned, the plot purchasers may decide to use a house name as well as a number in their final address.

The field is adjacent to Rowarden where groundworks are well under way on the ADT development of 18 homes for rent.





The suggestions for the renaming of Hall’s Field will be collated over the month of September, with the final appropriate name chosen by the ADT board. Take part at: www.discoverarran.com/renaming-halls-field-competition