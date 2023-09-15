When Shiskine won the league

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

It is 20 years since Shiskine FC won the Arran Football Association League and here we see Brian Smith presenting Shiskine captain Graeme Todd with the trophy. The late, great Alonso Johnsoni, ice cream maker to the hoi polloi, is on the far left of the photograph.

The Fanatic, former Banner football writer.



