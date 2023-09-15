When Shiskine won the league

It is now 20 years since Shiskine won the Arran Footyball Association League and here we see Brian Smith presenting Shiskine captain, Graeme Todd, with the trophy. The late, great Alonso Johnsoni, ice cream maker to the hoi polloi is on the far left of the picture.

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Already a subscriber?

 

Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

It is 20 years since Shiskine FC won the Arran Football Association League and here we see Brian Smith presenting Shiskine captain Graeme Todd with the trophy. The late, great Alonso Johnsoni, ice cream maker to the hoi polloi, is on the far left of the photograph.

The Fanatic, former Banner football writer.