Students urged to prioritise health

NHS 24 is championing the health and wellbeing of students beginning their college and university studies in Scotland.

Recognising many students will be living away from home for the first time, the organisation is highlighting the importance of registering with a GP at their new term-time address and ensuring vaccines are kept up-to-date.

To provide students with essential health knowledge and guidance, NHS 24 has created an online student health resource on NHS inform. Covering topics such as how to access NHS care and information and mental health support, the user-friendly health information site provides all the advice needed with one click.





NHS 24 is engaging directly with students through a series of “health roadshows” at fresher and welcome events at colleges and universities. This gives students the chance to chat in-person with NHS 24 staff and get information on where to access the right care in the right place while studying in Scotland. The team will also be promoting NHS inform and the NHS 24 online app.

NHS inform’s student health guide can be found at nhsinform.scot/studenthealth