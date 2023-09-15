Historic Whiting Bay jetty saved after community steps in

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

A huge community effort to restore Whiting Bay jetty has been successful after more than £30,000 was raised by donations from supporters.

In July last year, Whiting Bay and Districts Improvement Association launched a crowdfunding campaign called Save Our Jetty to raise funds to repair the 126-year-old pier which was disintegrating after many decades in the sea.





The committee, led by chairperson Shonagh Pringle, raised £33,176 from public donations while committee members applied for relevant licences and permissions and sourced contractors and an architect for advice.

Committee members Lesley Wood, treasurer, Eric Kay, secretary, and Tola Ward, trustee, carried out the preparatory work with diligence and determination and, despite a number of setbacks, the team reached the stage where physical work could begin.

On Monday June 19, a team from Murchie Sand And Gravel Ltd, under the careful supervision of Donald Murchie, started the work. By the end of August, the jetty had been repaired to a high standard.

Shonagh said: “On behalf of the committee, a huge vote of thanks goes to everyone who has contributed to making this community effort so successful. It has been a tremendous achievement and would not have been possible without so many people’s contributions, great and small. Their efforts have helped to repair the jetty for public use for many years to come.”





She also thanked everyone who contributed to the crowdfunding campaign, along with Lesley Wood, Tola Ward, Eric Kay, John Parker-Jones, Don McNeish and Donald Murchie and his team for delivering the project to such a high standard and in good time.

The investment to preserve the jetty already seems to be paying dividends with the pier being put to good use. At the start of September, more than 100 people gathered to celebrate a wedding on the jetty. Young people have also been diving, paddling, swimming and paddle boarding off the jetty, while others have simply strolled down the jetty enjoying being so close to the water.

Groups of visitors and residents have been setting up tables and chairs to watch the tides ebb and flow and small boats, paddle boarders and kayakers have also been making use of the revamped jetty.

The repaired jetty looking towards the shore.

Paddle boarders, boaters, visitors and residents have all been using the jetty since it was repaired.

Tables and chairs provide an ideal vantage point to enjoy watching the tides and beach-goers.