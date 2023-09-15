Funding boost for Arran’s UNESCO Global Geopark bid

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Geopark’s bid to obtain UNESCO Global Geopark status has taken a major step forward with a generous grant from North Ayrshire Council’s Arran Locality Partnership community investment fund.

The award of almost £80,000 will allow Arran Geopark to apply for the UNESCO status with the hope of it being awarded as early as 2025.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education, research and sustainable development.





Geoparks are a relatively new award of UNESCO, with 195 geoparks in 48 countries around the world, and are of the same importance as the better-known World Heritage Site status.

The UK committee for UNESCO Global Geoparks has noted that Arran “has all the elements to be an outstanding UNESCO Global Geopark”. Arran Geopark is currently working with the UK committee to apply this year and, if successful, the island could gain the status by spring 2025.

If the application is successful, Arran will be part of a network of world-renowned destinations such as Granada in Spain; Katla in Iceland and Ngorongoro in Tanzania and part of an even more select group of island geoparks which includes the Azores in Portugal; Langkawi in Malaysia and Shetland in the UK.

Geopark co-ordinator Malcolm Wilkinson said: “We firmly believe the island belongs in the Global Geopark network and that securing this accolade could bring many benefits to the community through our activities encompassing education, conservation and sustainable development.”





Sheila Gilmore, chief executive officer of VisitArran agreed, saying: “UNESCO Geopark status would be a truly great recognition for Arran. It would promote our stunning island to those who really appreciate and want to understand more about Arran and all it offers.”

Arran Geopark is a partnership organisation, with a board of community representatives including Arran Access Trust; Arran Community Council; Arran Heritage Museum; COAST; the Lochranza Centre; National Trust for Scotland; the University of the Highlands and Island and VisitArran.

Since 2017, Arran Geopark has worked to increase understanding of the island’s important natural heritage. It provides guided walks, a visitors’ centre, a website and self-guided walks. For the last two seasons, it has also operated a ranger service which seeks to improve the path network and promote conservation across the island through practical action and volunteer work.

Arran Geopark Rangers Jamie Barrow and Iona Kerr during one of their regular beach cleans. No_B37geopark01_23_Jamie_Iona

Path improvement work falls under the rangers’ remit among many other conservation and educational tasks. No_B37geopark02_23_Jamie_Iona_repair