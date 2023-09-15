Councillors congratulate Ian on cap

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Congratulations have been sent by North Ayrshire Council to international rugby player Ian Murchie who has finally received his cap after more than five decades.

As first revealed by the Banner earlier this month, Ian from Lamlash is to receive a Scotland cap for the test match he played in Argentina in 1969.

At a meeting of North Ayrshire Council on Wednesday, councillors passed a motion which read: “North Ayrshire Council wishes to congratulate former Ardrossan Academicals RFC player Ian Murchie who, after 54 years, has received his Scotland cap from the Scottish Rugby Union; recognises that many people encouraged the SRU to change its ruling that not all matches played for their country merited a cap; remembers that his long time Ardrossan Accies friend Bill Nolan was one such persistent voice in the SRU; recognises that this is also a great moment of pride for everyone in Ardrossan Academicals RFC; and is delighted to know he has finally been given the recognition he deserves.”



