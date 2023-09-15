Community meeting on Arran Island Plan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran residents are being given the opportunity to have their say on one of the sections of the Arran Island Plan in Brodick next week.

The plan has been developed following consultation and engagement with the Arran community. It has three strands to ensure Arran remains an ‘island in balance’ – community, economy and environment – and will basically help to shape Arran over the next 10 years.

There will be a meeting to discuss and review the community strand on Wednesday September 20 at 6pm (finishing at 7.30pm) in Brodick Hall.





Sheila Gilmore, chairperson of the Arran Island Plan (community strand) said: “Although I appreciate the time won’t suit everyone, it is hoped we can get a wide cross-section of islanders there. It would be especially good to get younger community members – anyone under the age of 50 to be honest – as this demographic wasn’t represented at a previous meeting.

“So if you are involved with a community group – village committees, halls, sports, youth groups, arts etc – if you feel you just want to find out more; or if you’ve read the plan and think there are gaps, please come along and join in.

“To ensure we have the right seating etc, please confirm either by contacting ArranCVS on 01770 600611, or by emailing swgilmore@hotmail.co.uk”

For anyone unaware of the Arran Island Plan and resulting Action Plan, these can be found online on the NAC website or in the Arran Library.



