Arran Connections come together

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Arran Connections Concert, originally scheduled for May, will take place in the community theatre at Arran High School in Lamlash at 7.30pm.

This features new work composed by Diana Hamilton, including a Cello Sonata, which will be performed by Sarah Harrington. Sarah will also play Bach’s Cello Suite N01 in G Major, prelude Sarabande, Gigue.

The programme will also include songs by Handel and Schonberg sung by Olivia Holmes, and accompanied by Douglas Hamilton, some Mendelssohn songs and pieces by Purcell and Bridges, played by Alice Maxwell, violin, Carol Harwood, viola, and Diana Hamilton, on piano.





There is more on the programme which will give a wonderful variety of work, and showcase the amazing musical talent we have on Arran.

Tickets are available from Inspirations in Brodick and at the door on the night. Young people of 18 and under are free.