Arran Banner Letters – week 37, 2023

Inaccessible Newton Shore

Sir,

I wish to thank and compliment Alasdair Hendry on his beautifully written piece in last week’s Banner.





The timing could not be more poignant with the surprise erection of a new road sign meaning anyone who wants to access the path in question now has to traverse a one kilometre stretch of treacherous pedestrian road from the nearest parking space, since the previously used area next to the turning circle has been blocked by the developers.

Hutton’s Unconformity is arguably the most important geological site in the UK, as well as the entire path being an area of outstanding natural and marine beauty.

The parking area being barricaded, possibly illegally based on Scottish access law, means it is now inaccessible to any disabled visitor and relatively inaccessible to anyone.

Yours,





Rob Niven,

Lamlash.

Ferry food for thought

Sir,

Your Oban correspondent J Patrick Maclean claims a full catering service is unnecessary on the Arran ferries because the crossing takes just under an hour.

Were all journeys to start at Ardrossan and finish at Brodick, or vice versa, that would be a reasonable conclusion. However, most people travelling to Arran have come from much further afield.

Passengers taking the environmentally-friendly option of public transport to Ardrossan in particular may have taken three trains – even Mr Maclean would have to travel on two from Oban – and, very likely, changed stations in Glasgow into the bargain, on a trip taking several hours.

As most trains do not provide food and drink, a refreshment stop at a railway station could easily add another hour to an already lengthy journey because of gaps between train services on a particular route. For such travellers, the ferry is the first chance to stop and get something to eat without fear of missing a connection.

On arrival at Brodick, the buses leave pretty smartly for the rest of the island, so unless Brodick happens to be your final destination, no time for a refreshment stop there.

As well as the above passengers, most of whom would be tourists, there is also the case of lorry drivers bringing goods to the island to consider. The rules governing their working hours allow them to reach Ardrossan and then use the ferry trip as a mandatory break. From what I have heard, the CalMac breakfast service on the 7am service in particular is a great boon for them.

Given the need to cut vehicle emissions, and for the sake of the island’s roads, it is important to persuade more passengers to take the ‘rail and sail’ option when travelling to Arran rather than bringing their own car.

Making the ferry service more spartan, as Mr Maclean apparently favours, is likely to do precisely the opposite.

Yours,

Jane Ann Liston,

St Andrews.

Gone but not forgotten

Sir,

I have just returned from my annual visit to your beautiful and magical island and wanted, through your publication, to thank islanders for making myself and Christine McNaughton so welcome.

This was the 37th year we have visited the island to remember the men of the 11th Scottish Commando who stayed on the island during World War 11.

A total of 500 men and officers were billeted in Lamlash and although they were only on the island a short time, the men were taken into the hearts of the families of Lamlash.

In 1995, a few Lamlash villagers organised a non-military reunion of the veterans of the 11th Scottish Commando. Christine and myself came to the second reunion in 1986 and continue to visit each year, although no veterans are still alive.

We particularly thank members of Lamlash Golf Club for competing for the Commando Cup, which the veterans presented to the club in 1993, and for their hospitality. Thanks also to Arran Heritage Museum which displays information regarding the 11th Commando and which kindly allow us to pay our respects to these brave men.

We are grateful to the congregation of Lamlash Church for caring for the plaque in memory of the 11th Scottish Commandos in the church and for allowing me to tell them more about the men at their service on September 3. Last but not least, thanks go to Meg, Serge and the team at the Lamlash Bay Hotel for making us so welcome and ensuring our stay was so enjoyable.

So a big thank you to everyone in Lamlash, many of whom we now class as friends as we have known them for so long. We look forward to meeting up with everyone again in 2024.

Yours,

Maureen Turfrey,

Staffordshire.

A sign at Newton Shore at Lochranza. See letter from Rob Niven. No_B37letters01_23_sign