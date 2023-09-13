CalMac releases winter timetables

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

CalMac has released its winter timetables which start on Monday October 23 and run until Thursday March 28, 2024.

Customers will not be able to book any of the routes though, as booking will only open in a “phased approach” later this month.

Fortunately for Arran, the Ardrossan to Brodick and the Tarbert/Claonaig to Lochranza routes will be among the first phase which opens for bookings on Thursday September 28.





The introduction of the winter timetable will see the main Arran route return to a single service by the MV Caledonian Isles and the depature of the MV Alfred, which has been invaluable over the summer.

Pauline Blackshaw, director of strategy and change for CalMac, said: “We are pleased to launch the winter timetable but are sorry this has been done later than in previous years. With an incredibly complex timetabling environment, we are committed to finding every opportunity available to keep services running for all communities during vessel downtime.

“The publication of the winter timetable has been impacted by the delays with preceding timetables and the delayed confirmation of this year’s overhaul plan. These plans required to be revised as a result of the ongoing investigations and uncertainty associated with MV Hebridean Isles.

“Launching our timetables on a phased basis allows us to share information with our customers to allow them to begin planning and allows us to open bookings as quickly as possible.”





Further information about the timetables and phased booking can be found on the CalMac website at www.calmac.co.uk/customer-updates/winter-2023-2024-timetable-release.

Meanwhile, North Ayrshire Council this week debated a motion proposed by Ardrossan’s SNP councillor Tonmy Gurney urging the first minister and transport minister Fiona Hyslop to reaffirm Ardrossan as the main ferry terminal to Arran – and end the delays to the harbour’s redevelopment.

A motion by the SNP’s Ardrossan councillor Tony Gurney at Wednesday’s full meeting of the council called for action following the decision to “pause” the start of the harbour work because of rising costs.

The winter service will see the return of a single ferry on the main Arran route. 01_B36MVCaleyIsles01_23_return_after_breakdown