Announcements – September 8, 2023

DEATHS

ANDREW – Jean Aitken. Died peacefully in her sleep at home on August 30, 2023. Funeral service at Sannox cemetery on Thursday, September 21 at 11:30am to which all are welcome.

LAUDER – John Nichol Selkirk. Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Friday August 25, 2023. John, dearly loved husband of Ann, beloved father of Margaret and Iain, father-in-law of Eric and Sarah, and grandfather of Elizabeth, Will, Max, Beth and Rosie. Private cremation. Service of Thanksgiving at St. Bride’s Church, Brodick, on Friday, September 15 at 11.30am. Donations to Scotland’s Charity

Air Ambulance would be

appreciated.

GOUGH – Stuart. Peacefully at home on Tuesday August 29, 2023, Stuart, aged 79, loving and devoted husband to Heather, father to Miriam and Fraser, brother to Marjorie, grandpa, uncle and friend. Funeral at Corrie Church on Thursday, September 14 at 11.30am and thereafter to Sannox Cemetery to which all are warmly invited. Wear colours if you wish. Family flowers only. Retiring Collection to ArCaS.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

RON YOUNG – Robin and family invite you to join them in the celebration of Ron’s long life (102yrs) at Whiting Bay and Kildonan Church of Scotland on Saturday 16th September at 2pm. Refreshments will be served afterwards.