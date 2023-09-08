Travelling footballers are a thorn in Arran’s side

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran 0

Thorn Athletic 8

Friendly match





Visiting team, Thorn Athletic from Johnston, put an Arran Select team through their paces at the Ormidale Park in Brodick on Saturday.

Despite a reduction in ferry capacity and a chance of travel disruption when returning home, the visiting team made it over with 30 players, committee members and supporters, for a friendly match.

Arran hadn’t done their homework and only found out on Saturday morning that Thorn were a junior team so were playing at a very high standard. Arran managed to hold out for 20 minutes before the away team opened the scoring. After that Thorn continued to show their superior quality, and scored some wonderful goals and dominating possession.

The Thorn coaches complimented the Arran side for their never-give-up attitude despite being up against a far superior team.





A spokesperson for the Arran Select team said: “Arran would like to thank Thorn AFC for coming over despite all the dramas with the ferries. Also a big thank you to local man, Duncan Yates who arranged the fixture as his company CY Turf are the main sponsors of Thorn AFC.

“Duncan put up a trophy for the winning team which travelled back to Johnstone with the away team.”

A spokesperson from Thorn Athletic said: “We enjoyed a trip over to Arran on Saturday courtesy of our sponsor Duncan Yates from CY Turf to face an Arran Select team. The company is a sponsor of our navy Nike home kit and has been very generous to us over recent years.

“Duncan comes from Arran and so it was great for us to visit there with him and show off his support for us. We were delighted to win the match and lift the Inaugural CY Turf Cup which Duncan presented to captain Ryan Crawford at Brodick Golf Club, where we enjoyed hospitality.

“Special mention to Danny Head and the members of the Arran Select team who turned out in order to make this happen.

“Despite challenges with the ferry more than 30 players, committee and supporters enjoyed a great day out in the beautiful surroundings of Arran which was bathed in sunshine. Thanks again to everyone involved.”

Arran’s goalkeeper Gregor Adamson was given Arran’s man of the match as the score line could have been a lot higher if not for his heroics in goals.

The Arran Select team. 01_B36gfootball01_23_Arran_Select_team

The visiting team and supporters from Thorn Athletic FC. 01_B36gfootball02_23_Thorn_Athletic

Duncan Yates presents captain Ryan Crawford with the CY Turf Cup. 01_B36gfootball03_23_Duncan_Ryan_cup

Players and referee, Greg McCrae shake hands after the game. 01_B36gfootball04_23_post_match

Man of the match Gregor Adamson faced a number of attempts at goal. 01_B36gfootball05_23_man_of_the_match

The game was played in good spirits with a friendly rivalry among the players. 01_B36gfootball06_23_good_spirits

The Arran side was kept on their toes with numerous attempts at goal. 01_B36gfootball07_23_goal_attempt