Thought for the week – week 36, 2023
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Thought for the week
‘Six days you shall labour, but on the seventh day you shall rest; even during the ploughing season and harvest you must rest.’ Exodus 34:21