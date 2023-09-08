North Ayrshire Council launches new online account for residents

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

As part of its digital strategy North Ayrshire Council has launched a new online customer account service for residents which aims to simplify accessing council services and information.

The service is aimed at making it easier for residents to access the information and support they need following a significant increase in the number of people accessing the council’s online services to pay a bill or report a fault.

While the local authority previously offered online services, the new MyNAC online customer account has improved functionality and offers a completely streamlined customer experience with all services amalgamated in one place.





Councillor Christina Larsen, cabinet member for finance and procurement, said: “We recognise that our digital services are key to supporting the shift to online transactions the new MyNAC account helps make things easier for our residents.

“We understand that we must continue to adapt to the changing needs of our residents, businesses, and our workforce, and the new MyNAC account will really be a game-changer for residents who prefer to interact with us online.

“However, we know that there are many residents prefer in-person or over-the-phone contact. These interactions are still very much available – we know that finding this balance is key.”

By registering an account, users can view and download their council tax bills, apply for free school meals and school clothing grants, or request council tax discounts and exemptions. They can also request a council service, make a payment, report any issues, track progress and view their contact history. And if you are a council tenant, you can also check your rent balance.





A link to register your account can be found at the top right of the homepage at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk. All you need is a personal email address to register and the website works with tablets, desktop computers and on smartphones.

If you need help accessing digital support or information but don’t have a laptop, tablet, smart phone or internet connection at home, your local library can help you access the internet.

Internet users can make use of the new MyNAC service to access council services, find information and pay bills.