New full-time Coastguard appointed to Arran

For the first time in many years HM Coastguard are creating full-time posts on the islands in a bid to improve support for their volunteer teams and service to the island communities, including Arran.

Mark McCormack is one of the latest additions to the area management team for Argyll and the Isles, and in his latest role as a senior coastal operations officer (SCOO), he will be permanently based in Lamlash with responsibilities all across the wider area.

Previously working in an offshore training environment, and before that a station commander in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Mark is now developing a Coastguard career in this full-time position.





Duties of a SCOO include managing and training Coastguard rescue teams in all aspects of search and rescue, responding to large and complex incidents as commander or advisor, and ensuring HM Coastguard are operating safely and legally.

Mark compliments the existing Coastguard rescue team on the island, led by station officer Fiona Laing, with 14 volunteers currently and plans to recruit a further six in the near future.

Under the SCOO’s leadership Coastguard rescue teams, made up of passionate and dedicated volunteers, are trained in casualty care, missing person searches, water rescue, and rope (cliff) rescue, as well as VHF comms, navigation, and working with helicopters.

The Coastguard on Arran also boasts one of the few casualty care instructors on the West Coast. As well as his day job as a paramedic, Gary Lewis is a volunteer Coastguard rescue officer and delivers Coastguard emergency responder casualty care courses to teams across the area.





Coastal operations area commander Dave Graham said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring full-time officers to the islands, and Mark is not alone – we have another SCOO posted to Mull, with plans to bring another position to Islay in the future. This is as well as the existing team on mainland Argyll.

“Not only is this a great opportunity for a career in search and rescue, but it means that we can provide better support to our Coastguard Rescue Teams on the islands, and an improved service to the island communities that we serve.”

For more information about HM Coastguard, including volunteering opportunities, visit hmcoastguard.uk