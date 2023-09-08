Corrie Film Club presents…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Cold War (Poland 2018, cert 15)

Corrie Film Club’s September offering is Pawel Pawlikowski’s romantic epic, Cold War.

Filmed in black and white with a terrific score and set against the backdrop of Europe after World War II, it spans decades and nations to tell a love story that is as tragic as it is moving,





In the ruins of post war Poland, Wiktor and Zulu fall deeply in love. As performing musicians forced to play into the Soviet propaganda machine they dream of escaping to the creative freedom of the west. One day as they spot their chance to make a break for Paris, both make a split decision that will change their lives forever.

See this film in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall this Sunday September 10, at 7.30. All welcome.

Cold War promo. No_B36Corriefilm01_23_Cold_War



